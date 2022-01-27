Ad
The EU bank is undertaking an extensive rework of its sustainable and social-lending practices (Photo: EIB)

23 NGOs slam EIB human-rights record, amid review

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

A group of 23 NGOs wrote to the European Investment Bank (EIB) directors on Wednesday (26 January), urging them to improve its human rights standards.

The EU bank is currently undertaking an extensive rework of its sustainable and social lending practices, intended to prevent further loss of biodiversity, harm to the environment and pollution and protect human rights for years ...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

