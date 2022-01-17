New EU Parliament chief elected This WEEK

The European Parliament will kick off its first plenary of the year in Strasbourg on a sombre note on Monday (17 January), holding a tribute to the late parliament president David Sassoli, who died last week.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel, French president Emmanuel Macron, whose country holds the EU council's rotating presidency, and former Italian prime minister Enrico Letta will make speeches in memory of Sassoli, who was Ital...