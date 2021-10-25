Ad
euobserver
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Photo: Flickr)

Erdoğan orders out US and EU ambassadors

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered out the ambassadors of his top Nato allies and Western investors, in what his opponents called a reckless political stunt.

"I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: 'These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You will sort it out immediately'," Erdoğan said in a speech in Eskişehir, north-west Turkey, on Saturday (23 October).

"They will recognise, understand, and know ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU leaders grasp Turkey's olive branch
EU sends mixed message on Turkey as 'safe' haven
Turkey formally exits treaty against gender violence
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (Photo: Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections