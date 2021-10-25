Erdoğan orders out US and EU ambassadors

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has ordered out the ambassadors of his top Nato allies and Western investors, in what his opponents called a reckless political stunt.

"I gave the necessary order to our foreign minister and said what must be done: 'These 10 ambassadors must be declared persona non grata at once. You will sort it out immediately'," Erdoğan said in a speech in Eskişehir, north-west Turkey, on Saturday (23 October).

"They will recognise, understand, and know ...