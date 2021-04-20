How May election could see an independent Scotland by 2023

Scotland will next month elect a new parliament. Clever politicians never miss a chance to inform voters that the next election is the most important yet.
Nevertheless, it is true to say that this vote on 6 May will be significant, for it will reshape the defining issue of Scottish politics: independence.
The independence question permeates practically every aspect of Scotland's political debate.
Brexit, despite now having been concluded, has become fused with Scottish inde...
Anthony Salamone is managing director of European Merchants, a Scottish political analysis firm. He is a member of the Edinburgh Europa Institute.
