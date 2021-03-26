MEPs could sue EU Commission over rule-of-law tool

MEPs have warned the EU Commission that it could face court proceedings, if it does not apply a new rule linking EU funds to respect of the rule of law soon.
The European Parliament on Thursday (25 March) passed a resolution telling the EU executive that it should adopt guidelines to implement the new rule before 1 June - and consult MEPs on those guidelines before their approval.
If the commission fails to do so, the parliament could then sue the EU executive at the EU's top cou...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
