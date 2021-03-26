Ad
At the December summit, EU leaders agreed on how to use the legislation adopted by MEPs and member states (Photo: Council of the European Union)

MEPs could sue EU Commission over rule-of-law tool

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs have warned the EU Commission that it could face court proceedings, if it does not apply a new rule linking EU funds to respect of the rule of law soon.

The European Parliament on Thursday (25 March) passed a resolution telling the EU executive that it should adopt guidelines to implement the new rule before 1 June - and consult MEPs on those guidelines before their approval.

If the commission fails to do so, the parliament could then sue the EU executive at the EU's top cou...

