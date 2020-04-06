Ad
euobserver
Some experts believe that the EU's current approach to data collection may be missing an opportunity to fight the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Christiaan Colen)

Coronavirus exposes lack of common data approach

Digital
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The enormous differences between coronavirus cases reported worldwide raises questions on how countries are tracking their coronavirus outbreaks - or deliberately underreporting them.

In Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) collects data about the coronavirus from member states through official websites and public health authorities.

The agency checks 500 websites daily to produce the update of data world...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Coronavirus crisis deepens, but solidarity blooms
How much will coronavirus hurt European democracy?
Journalism hit hard by corona crisis
Cybercrime rises during coronavirus pandemic
Some experts believe that the EU's current approach to data collection may be missing an opportunity to fight the coronavirus outbreak (Photo: Christiaan Colen)

Tags

DigitalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections