euobserver
Eurogroup president Mario Centeno will have to hammer out a compromise between member states (Photo: Council of the EU)

Coronabonds clash continues This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As Europe heads towards Easter under lockdown, eurozone finance ministers will get together online on Tuesday (7 April) to draw up proposals on how to deal with the economic shock stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.

The outbreak has reopened wounds that had never been fully healed after the debt crisis almost a decade ago.

Southern members, such as Italy, France, and Spain, are calling for a new Marshall Plan, referring to the US financed program to rebuilt western Europe af...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Eurogroup president Mario Centeno will have to hammer out a compromise between member states (Photo: Council of the EU)

euobserver

