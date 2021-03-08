EU 'Future' Conference plus Covid recovery talks This WEEK

After months of haggling over which EU politician should be the face of the much-delayed Conference on the Future of Europe, on Wednesday (10 March) the heads of the three EU institutions will finally give their blessing to the public citizens' meetings.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament president David Sassoli, and Portuguese prime minister António Costa - whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency - will sign a joint declaration on the conference....
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.