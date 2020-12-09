Entrenched in the state villa

The story starts in the orchard of a magnificent villa, in an unnamed country somewhere in Europe.

Vilem Rieger, a man in his 60s who was the country's chancellor until very recently, is interviewed by two journalists.

While they talk, a servant puts lemonade on the table and some glasses of beer, in which he sprinkles cinnamon powder. An office clerk, meanwhile, is sorting out which things belong to the state and which to Rieger himself. He walks past with a phone in each hand....