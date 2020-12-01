Ad
Hungary has already received a shipment of Sputnik V (Photo: Département des Yvelines)

Hungary must keep Russian vaccine within borders, says EU

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Hungary can purchase and distribute the Russian-made vaccine against Covid-19 - but only if it invokes emergency procedures and keeps it within its own borders, the EU warned on Monday (30 November).

"The vaccine cannot be circulated elsewhere in the European Union other than Hungary," chief European Commission spokesperson, Eric Mamer, told reporters.

The government in Budapest may end up rolling out the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, named after the Soviet-era space programme,...

