Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law

Negotiators are closing in on a compromise on linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law, which could unblock parallel talks on the seven-year EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.
MEPs and diplomats from the German EU presidency, representing member states, meet for the fourth time on Thursday (29 October) morning, with a deal now "in the realm of the very possible", as one EU source put it.
Linking the disbursement of EU funds to the rule of law has been highly sens...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.