Ad
euobserver
Hungary's premier Viktor Orban vehemently opposes the new rule of law tool (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Negotiators are closing in on a compromise on linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law, which could unblock parallel talks on the seven-year EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

MEPs and diplomats from the German EU presidency, representing member states, meet for the fourth time on Thursday (29 October) morning, with a deal now "in the realm of the very possible", as one EU source put it.

Linking the disbursement of EU funds to the rule of law has been highly sens...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
'Big majority' of citizens want EU funds linked to rule of law
German presidency tries to end EU's rule-of-law battle
EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
Hungary's premier Viktor Orban vehemently opposes the new rule of law tool (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections