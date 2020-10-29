Deal in reach on linking EU funds to rule of law

Negotiators are closing in on a compromise on linking EU funds to respect for the rule of law, which could unblock parallel talks on the seven-year EU budget and coronavirus recovery package.

MEPs and diplomats from the German EU presidency, representing member states, meet for the fourth time on Thursday (29 October) morning, with a deal now "in the realm of the very possible", as one EU source put it.

Linking the disbursement of EU funds to the rule of law has been highly sens...