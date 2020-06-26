Ad
Many EU member states bought access to a database of billions of faceprints collected by a company in the US without citizens' consent or even knowledge - even though it is likely inconsistent with the GDPR (Photo: Tony Gonzalez)

EU is 'Wild West' compared to US on facial recognition rules

by Kate Saslow, Berlin,

Against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter protests and police brutality, IBM, Amazon and Microsoft announced two weeks ago that they would, in one way or another, stop selling their facial recognition software to police forces across the US.

IBM spoke out first telling members of US Congress that they would no longer offer facial recognition technologies at all.

Amazon followed suit a couple of days later putting a temporar...

Author Bio

Kate Saslow is an expert on AI & foreign policy at the Berlin-based think tank Stiftung Neue Verantwortung.

