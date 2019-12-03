Nato at 70: not 'brain dead', but needs shot in arm

What a difference a decade makes. Nato's 60th birthday celebration in 2009 was a show of confidence, sprinkled with the stardust of Barack Obama's first official visit to Europe and culminating in a 62-paragraph declaration covering everything from the Arctic to Africa.

France announced its full reintegration into Nato's integrated military command structure, and Albania and Croatia officially joined the alliance.

By contrast, the 70th anniversary finds the alliance looking dodd...