How EU can support Bolivian youth rebuild the country

Bolivia has dominated international headlines over recent weeks due to disputed election results and protests.
Now pundits divide on the question of whether it was a coup d'état against president Evo Morales or against the Bolivian people.
Many observers have focused on the role the army played in the last hours before Morales resigned. But they have tended to overlook the main player in the three weeks that led to the conflict's pinnacle: Bolivia's youth.
Gabriela Keseberg Dávalos is a Bolivian-German journalist and political scientist. She was senior foreign policy advisor to the vice-president for Human Rights and Democracy of the European Parliament (2013-2016) and now lives in Bolivia.