Von der Leyen's EU vote far from sure

Unhappy socialist and liberal MEPs could upset Ursula von der Leyen's bid to be the next European Commission president in a vote this week.

That might "not be the end of Europe," but it would make an even bigger mess in the EU top jobs system.

If she scrapes through after doing a deal with populists, it could also bode ill for future EU leadership.

The German centre-right candidate needs at least 374 out of 747 votes to get past the finish line at 6PM in Strasbourg on Tu...