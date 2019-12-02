Ad
euobserver
'They expect people to believe this shit', Matthew Caruana Galizia said on police exoneration of Keith Schembri (Photo: gov.uk)

Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's slow-motion resignation posed ongoing risks of a cover-up on the murder of a journalist, his critics have warned.

"Muscat has delayed his resignation in an attempt to continue protecting himself and Schembri [a close associate]. There is no alternative explanation," the family of the slain journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, said on Sunday (1 December).

"There is a reasonable and serious suspicion that at the very least, Joseph Muscat was, ...

Rule of Law

euobserver

