Cover-up fears in Malta despite PM's resignation

Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat's slow-motion resignation posed ongoing risks of a cover-up on the murder of a journalist, his critics have warned.

"Muscat has delayed his resignation in an attempt to continue protecting himself and Schembri [a close associate]. There is no alternative explanation," the family of the slain journalist, Daphne Caruana Galizia, said on Sunday (1 December).

"There is a reasonable and serious suspicion that at the very least, Joseph Muscat was, ...