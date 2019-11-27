This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the whole new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg on Wednesday (27 November), after president-elect Ursula von der Leyen presented her team and programme.

The commission was approved - with 461 votes in favour, 157 against and 89 abstentions. A total of 707 MEPs voted.

The majority of MEPs from the Greens abstained in the vote, saying they would like the commission to be more ambitious on climate and social policies.

"Gre...