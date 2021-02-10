Borrell to propose sanctions after Russia 'fiasco'

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has promised new sanctions on Russia and sharpened criticism of Moscow in ongoing fallout from his "humiliating" trip.

"I will put forward concrete proposals using the right of initiative that the [EU] high representative [for foreign affairs] has," Borrell told MEPs in the European Parliament (EP) on Tuesday (9 February).

Foreign ministers would discuss his draft blacklist when they next met, on 22 February, he noted.

"It will be fo...