Borrell to propose sanctions after Russia 'fiasco'

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has promised new sanctions on Russia and sharpened criticism of Moscow in ongoing fallout from his "humiliating" trip.
"I will put forward concrete proposals using the right of initiative that the [EU] high representative [for foreign affairs] has," Borrell told MEPs in the European Parliament (EP) on Tuesday (9 February).
Foreign ministers would discuss his draft blacklist when they next met, on 22 February, he noted.
"It will be fo...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
