Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report

The EU commission on Wednesday (30 September) published its first overview on the judiciary, media freedoms, corruption and checks and balances in EU member states.
The annual rule of law review highlighted shortcomings in various member states, and particularly criticised Poland, calling judicial independence there a "serious concern".
It also condemned Hungary, Bulga...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.