Commissioners Vera Jourova and Dider Reynders introducing the report. Jourova called multiple breaches an 'undrinkable cocktail, even if the individual ingredients seems to be fine' (Photo: European Commission)

Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU commission on Wednesday (30 September) published its first overview on the judiciary, media freedoms, corruption and checks and balances in EU member states.

The annual rule of law review highlighted shortcomings in various member states, and particularly criticised Poland, calling judicial independence there a "serious concern".

It also condemned Hungary, Bulga...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

