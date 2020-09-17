Von der Leyen's State of Union through a speechwriter's eyes

For five years, I wrote the State of the Union speech for a Belgian prime minister, and for years I gave a masterclass in speechwriting.

And so on Wednesday (16 September), I watched Ursula von der Leyen's State of the Union of Europe through the eyes of a speechwriter.

Was the State of the Union of Europe too long?

The speech of von der Leyen lasted for 75 minutes, or one hour and 15 minutes. That is not too long.

In a State of the Union the speaker must em...