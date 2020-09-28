Summit reloaded and last Brexit round This WEEK

After European Council president Charles Michel postponed a special summit for a week due to a corona scare, EU leaders will gather this Thursday and Friday (1-2 October) in Brussels to talk about foreign affairs.
Deciding on Belarus sanctions and the relationship with Turkey will be front and centre on the agenda, and the leaders will also discuss internal market issues.
The next and final round of negotiations on a post-Brexit agreement also starts next week - a last chance fo...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
