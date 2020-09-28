Ad
euobserver
European Council president Charles Michel is out of quarantine after two negative corona tests - following the positive test by one of his security guards (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Summit reloaded and last Brexit round This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After European Council president Charles Michel postponed a special summit for a week due to a corona scare, EU leaders will gather this Thursday and Friday (1-2 October) in Brussels to talk about foreign affairs.

Deciding on Belarus sanctions and the relationship with Turkey will be front and centre on the agenda, and the leaders will also discuss internal market issues.

The next and final round of negotiations on a post-Brexit agreement also starts next week - a last chance fo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Irish MEP picked as new finance commissioner
Belarus opposition leader urges EU to be 'braver'
Parliament wants funding and legal pledges in budget talks
EU countries stuck on rule of law-budget link
European Council president Charles Michel is out of quarantine after two negative corona tests - following the positive test by one of his security guards (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections