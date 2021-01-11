Ad
Natalia Kaliada with Belarus Free Theatre patrons, British actor Jude Law (l) and playwright Tom Stoppard (r) (Photo: belarusfreetheatre.com)

Interview

Belarus threatens to kill two UK dissidents

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British citizenship and international awards are not enough to make Belarusian dissident Natalia Kaliada and her husband Nicolai Khalezin feel safe after a high-profile death threat.

"We will definitely find you ... and we will hang you, side-by-side," the main Belarusian government newspaper, Sovietska Belarus, wrote on 27 December 2020.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

