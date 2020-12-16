Poland and Hungary battle to eradicate 'gender' in EU policies

Hungary and Poland have been systematically attempting to remove the word "gender" and "gender equality" from EU documents agreed by member states.
The efforts by the two nationalist-conservative governments, which have attacked LGBTIQ-rights and women' rights at home, has caused worry among several member states, which see it as a possible roll-back of gender rights.
Efforts from Poland and Hungary, sometimes supported by Slovakia and Bulgaria, have intensified this year and ma...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
