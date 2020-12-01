If EU is serious, it should use more US liquified gas, not less

Last month, the French energy company Engie walked away from a deal to import American liquefied natural gas (LNG), claiming that the US gas is "too dirty."

This claim could not be further from the truth.

First and foremost, this is the shale gas that in 2019 helped the US achieve the largest absolute decline of energy-related carbon dioxide emissions of any country in the world, surpassing all signatories of the Paris Climate Accord.

What's more, Engie is Russian Gazprom's...