Poland on brink of having no independent media

Hark! Peace! It was the owl that shrieked, the fatal bellman

Which gives the stern'st good-night.



(William Shakespeare, Macbeth, Act 2, Scene 2)



Today, the owl's shriek comes from the illiberal regimes that aim to dismantle the democratic institutions within the European Union.

Poland is a prime example.

I have been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza for 32 years now, since 1989, the year when P...