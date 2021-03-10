Ad
euobserver
'I have been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza for 32 years now, since 1989, the year when Poland went through a peaceful transition from a communist dictatorship to a democracy based on free elections' (Photo: Gazeta Wyborcza)

Letter

Poland on brink of having no independent media

EU Political
Opinion
by Adam Michnik, Warsaw,

Hark! Peace! It was the owl that shrieked, the fatal bellman

Which gives the stern'st good-night. \n \n(William Shakespeare, Macbeth, Act 2, Scene 2) \n \nToday, the owl's shriek comes from the illiberal regimes that aim to dismantle the democratic institutions within the European Union.

Poland is a prime example.

I have been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza for 32 years now, since 1989, the year when P...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinionLetter

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Adam Michnik has been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza since 1989. He is a Polish writer and journalist, one of the leaders of the Polish democratic opposition during communist era, and a political prisoner.

Related articles

Playing with fire - Poland's PiS reach for the 'Polexit' matches
Free press groups raise 'alert' on Polish media law
EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press
How Orbán killed a radio station
'I have been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza for 32 years now, since 1989, the year when Poland went through a peaceful transition from a communist dictatorship to a democracy based on free elections' (Photo: Gazeta Wyborcza)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinionLetter

Author Bio

Adam Michnik has been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza since 1989. He is a Polish writer and journalist, one of the leaders of the Polish democratic opposition during communist era, and a political prisoner.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections