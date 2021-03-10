Poland on brink of having no independent media

Hark! Peace! It was the owl that shrieked, the fatal bellman
Which gives the stern'st good-night. \n \n(William Shakespeare, Macbeth, Act 2, Scene 2) \n \nToday, the owl's shriek comes from the illiberal regimes that aim to dismantle the democratic institutions within the European Union.
Poland is a prime example.
I have been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza for 32 years now, since 1989, the year when P...
Adam Michnik has been the editor-in-chief of Gazeta Wyborcza since 1989. He is a Polish writer and journalist, one of the leaders of the Polish democratic opposition during communist era, and a political prisoner.
