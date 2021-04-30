Cyprus-Turkey talks go nowhere in Geneva

Preliminary UN talks on Cypriot reunification have broken up with the two sides further apart than before they began.

"At the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem," UN secretary general António Guterres told press in Geneva on Thursday (29 April).

"As you can imagine, this was not an easy meeting," he added.

"But I do not give up," he said, noti...