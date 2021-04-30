Ad
euobserver
No man's land: The 41-year old frozen conflict has hampered EU-Turkey and EU-Nato cooperation (Photo: Marco Fieber)

Cyprus-Turkey talks go nowhere in Geneva

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Preliminary UN talks on Cypriot reunification have broken up with the two sides further apart than before they began.

"At the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem," UN secretary general António Guterres told press in Geneva on Thursday (29 April).

"As you can imagine, this was not an easy meeting," he added.

"But I do not give up," he said, noti...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

No man's land: The 41-year old frozen conflict has hampered EU-Turkey and EU-Nato cooperation (Photo: Marco Fieber)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

