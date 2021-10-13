Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case

Poland and Hungary have been telling the 27 judges of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for the past two days why a new EU mechanism which links subsidies to the respect for the rule of law is not lawful.
Poland and Hungary have challenged the conditionality mechanism, which was agreed by the majority of EU governments and came into force in March, aiming to delay its implementation.
The new rule...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.