Ad
euobserver
Hearing at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Poland and Hungary play for time in 'symbolic' EU court case

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Poland and Hungary have been telling the 27 judges of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) for the past two days why a new EU mechanism which links subsidies to the respect for the rule of law is not lawful.

Poland and Hungary have challenged the conditionality mechanism, which was agreed by the majority of EU governments and came into force in March, aiming to delay its implementation.

The new rule...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

MEPs ask why Hungary and Poland funds delayed
MEPs set to take EU Commission to court on rule-of-law
Poland questions EU legal primacy in court ruling
Commission pledges autumn launch of new rule-of-law tool
Hearing at the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections