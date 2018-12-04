Ad
euobserver
EU court in Luxembourg has promised a 'quick' verdict (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British MPs are to vote on Brexit next week in the knowledge that their ballots could halt the whole process - if the EU court follows the opinion of one of its top jurists.

"Article 50 TEU [Treaty of the European Union] allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU," Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, an advocate general at the EU court in Luxembourg, said on Tuesday (4 December).

His "opinion" was "non-binding" on EU judges, but most v...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU court in Luxembourg has promised a 'quick' verdict (Photo: Court of Justice of the European Union)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

