British MPs could 'unilaterally' halt Brexit

British MPs are to vote on Brexit next week in the knowledge that their ballots could halt the whole process - if the EU court follows the opinion of one of its top jurists.

"Article 50 TEU [Treaty of the European Union] allows the unilateral revocation of the notification of the intention to withdraw from the EU," Manuel Campos Sanchez-Bordona, an advocate general at the EU court in Luxembourg, said on Tuesday (4 December).

His "opinion" was "non-binding" on EU judges, but most v...