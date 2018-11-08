Ad
Manfred Weber eyes the top commission job - but EU leaders still have to give their blessing (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

EU's centre-right make Weber their man to replace Juncker

by Eszter Zalan, Helsinki,

The European centre-right on Thursday (8 November) backed Germany's Manfred Weber to lead their campaign ahead of next year's European election and be their candidate in the race to become the next European Commission president.

The 46-year old Bavarian politician won almost 80 percent of the votes at the European People's Party's congress in Helsinki, against Finland's former prime minister Alexander Stubb.

This puts Weber in...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

