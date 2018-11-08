Thursday

8th Nov 2018

  1. News
  2. Political Affairs

EUobserved

Weber and Stubb perform jab-free political boxing show

By

They looked like twins from a boy band. White shirts, no ties, deep and lighter blue jackets, white handkerchiefs above the heart, wide smiles. They also sang the same tunes.

It was difficult to spot the difference between Manfred Weber and Alexander Stubb in the European People's Party's non-debate of its two senior politicians seeking to become the centre-right party's lead candidate, or Spitzenkandidat, in the May 2019 elections.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential. Try us.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

The 40-minute EPP love-fest was moderated by MEP Mairead McGuinness, vice president of the European Parliament and a long-time MEP for the EPP - hardly the person to challenge any of the candidates.

They ended their unison with the Sisters Sledge's 1979 hit We Are Family playing in the Helsinki congress hall, where hundreds of EPP delegates listened to the German and Finnish politicians.

But at least there was an attempt at a debate. And getting rid of the ties counts as nothing less than a "revolution" in conservative circles, quipped one party member after the show.

There was also, however, one serious lesson from this awkward political show on Wednesday (7 November) evening: Manfred Weber, the German conservative leader of the EPP group in the European Parliament, can be accessible and connect with people.

He is almost certain to win the nomination of his party later on Thursday to lead the EU's largest political group into the campaign ahead of the European elections next year and thus possibly clinch the presidency of the European Commission.

A linguistic difference revealed the small fault line between the two candidates, as Weber addressed "Christian Democrats" and Stubb talked about the "EPP".

On the content, there was little difference between the conservative Bavarian Weber, and the more liberal Nordic Stubb.

Weber said the biggest challenge facing the EU is to deal with outside threats, Russia and China, and internal threats such as France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen or the nationalist government of Poland.

Stubb added Italy to the inside threats, whose populist government wants to push through a budget plan despite concerns from other euro area governments.

There was little mention of the elephant in the room, Hungary's premier Viktor Orban, whose government is under the same sanctions procedure as Poland. Poland's ruling Law and Justice party, however, belongs to a different political family.

Weber said he would support common decision-making in foreign policy matters, and also said that he would push for a binding rule of law mechanism to protect values in member states once they are inside the EU.

Both of them pledged their support for rule of law, democracy, fundamental values. Weber emphasised the importance of compromise and regretted that nowadays those who make compromises are portrayed as losers.

Stubb stressed the importance of human rights and highlighted minority rights as an important value to defend.

Weber and Stubb agreed that the way to overcome populism is to reconnect with people.

'Great job'

One of the most interesting parts in the debate was when the duo debated how to help the proverbial truck driver, who is going to lose his job thanks to digitalisation, and self-driving cars.

While Weber showed empathy by stressing the Christian Democrats need to strengthen their belief in the social market economy, Stubb argued digitalisation, and the shifting global order presents an opportunity for Europe to assert itself on the world stage.

"This element of social thinking, that we care about those who are losing their job will be crucial to our campaign," Weber said. Stubb added he wanted to re-engage that truck driver in a new European digital economy. He argued that Europe has to take on Google, Apple if it wants to stay relevant.

Weber - earning probably the loudest applause of the night - said the EPP first has to be proud of steering the EU out of the economic crisis. "We did a great job," Weber said, highlighting that EPP campaigned under the shadow of austerity policies in 2014.

Both stood up for solidarity among member states, distributing some of the asylum seekers across the continent, something eastern and central European governments have refused to do. Defending the borders received big applause in the room as well.

Stubb also scored some points with the 750-plus delegates, when he made a dig at Emmanuel Macron, saying the French president was polarising the continent when he says there are 'good and bad' Europeans.

Win-win, whatever happens

At the end of the non-debate, Stubb unveiled a sentiment that lingered in the congress hall in Helsinki. "Whatever happens the EPP will win, so it's good news in that sense," the Finnish politician said when the moderator asked if they both want to win.

There is a sense that the EU's largest political alliance has become complacent - precisely because it is the biggest political group, and they are untouchable.

Even as anti-establishment parties threaten the European integration project and mainstream political families, the EPP still see socialists and liberals as their main competitors.

"Stubb at least brought some fresh dynamism into the campaign, otherwise the party is pale and weary," a disgruntled delegate said. "There will be a rude awakening next May when they meet reality face-to-face," the delegate added.

Site Section

  1. Political Affairs

Related stories

  1. EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban
  2. German conservative to run for Juncker's job
  3. Finland's Stubb runs for Juncker job with jab at populists
EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban

The EU's largest political family has gathered in Helsinki to chose its lead candidate for the European election next May. They need to take on populists - but are struggling to deal with the 'enfant terrible' within their own ranks.

German conservative to run for Juncker's job

Manfred Weber, leader of the largest, centre-right group in the EP, has announced his bid to succeed Juncker at the helm of the European Commission. But his lack of experience and handling of Hungary's Orban are already raising questions.

EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution

The centre-right political family plans a resolution defending 'European values' - in an effort to cement its place in the political centre ahead of elections in May, and remind members (including Hungary's Fidesz) what the party is about.

News in Brief

  1. EPP votes for Weber to be its Spitzenkandidat
  2. Commission organises high-level no-deal Brexit seminars
  3. ECB appoints Italian to scrutinise Europe's top banks
  4. Danske Bank leader removed by owners
  5. Salvini wins majority for 'security' decree on asylum-seekers
  6. Greek state to take 10,000 clergy off public payroll
  7. Hungarian police close probe into Orban EU funds 'misuse'
  8. Commission confirms: no Katainen lobbying minutes

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSTheresa May: “We will not be turning our backs on the Nordic region”
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsOpen letter to Emmanuel Macron ahead of Uzbek president's visit
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsRaising key human rights concerns during visit of Turkmenistan's foreign minister
  4. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSState of the Nordic Region presented in Brussels
  5. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe vital bioeconomy. New issue of “Sustainable Growth the Nordic Way” out now
  6. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSThe Nordic gender effect goes international
  7. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSPaula Lehtomaki from Finland elected as the Council's first female Secretary General
  8. NORDIC COUNCIL OF MINISTERSNordic design sets the stage at COP24, running a competition for sustainable chairs.
  9. Counter BalanceIn Kenya, a motorway funded by the European Investment Bank runs over roadside dwellers
  10. ACCACompany Law Package: Making the Best of Digital and Cross Border Mobility,
  11. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil Society Worried About Shortcomings in EU-Kyrgyzstan Human Rights Dialogue
  12. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs

Latest News

  1. Polish reputation at stake over banned neo-Nazi march
  2. Weber and Stubb perform jab-free political boxing show
  3. Why it's time for the Hanseatic League 2.0
  4. US urges reluctant EU to 'increase cost' on Russia
  5. EPP poised to pick lead candidate, amid struggle over Orban
  6. EPP Spitzen-race: choice between Coke Light and Coke Zero
  7. Germany's solution to Dieselgate: buy German cars
  8. EU auditors roast commission farming proposal

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  2. International Partnership for Human RightsCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  3. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  5. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  9. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  10. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  12. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us