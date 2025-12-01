Ad
euobserver
The researchers called Europe 'one of the densest clusters of core quantum firms worldwide' (Photo: Steve Jurvetson)

Europe's strong base in Quantum needs scale-up investment, study finds

Digital
by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Quantum technology development has surged over the past decade, with Europe having a strong presence in the space, but the field still has scaling issues according to a new study.

Quantum technologies, such as quantum computers, are developed using new computing techniques based on quantum physics, which, once fully developed, hold the promise of systems more ...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Digital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Related articles

EU Commission to unveil its new sectoral AI uptake strategy
Dutch government takes control of Chinese chip-maker under rare law
From skills gaps to growth: How the EIT Is powering Europe’s talent
Dutch chips row to be on agenda at key EU-China trade talks
Politics ads still appearing on Meta platforms, despite ban
Confusion over whether EU benefits from China rare-earth export ban reprieve
The Digital Omnibus has arrived — and here’s what it really changes
The researchers called Europe 'one of the densest clusters of core quantum firms worldwide' (Photo: Steve Jurvetson)

Tags

Digital

Author Bio

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections