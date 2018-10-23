'The kids aren't alt-right'

Strange things are about to happen on the alt-right side of European politics.

The fact that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has set up shop in Brussels, offering 'advice on messaging, data targeting and think-tank research' has set off a minor frenzy among populist hopefuls.

Belgian patrician politician Mischaeel Mondrikamen was happy to do the groundwork for The Movement.

In the Netherlands, vainglorious Burke-boy Thie...