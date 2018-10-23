'The kids aren't alt-right'

Strange things are about to happen on the alt-right side of European politics.
The fact that Trump strategist Steve Bannon has set up shop in Brussels, offering 'advice on messaging, data targeting and think-tank research' has set off a minor frenzy among populist hopefuls.
Belgian patrician politician Mischaeel Mondrikamen was happy to do the groundwork for The Movement.
In the Netherlands, vainglorious Burke-boy Thie...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.