Son of couple jailed in Egypt pleads to EU for help

Ola Al-Qaradawi, a 56-year old mother of three, has been locked up in solitary confinement without charge for over 450 days at the AlQanater prison in Egypt.

Last week, her distraught older son, Ahmad Khalaf, told EUobserver that she is being held in the punishment wing of the women's prison, reputed to be among the worst in the country.

"There is no sunlight in her room. There is no ventilation, she is not allowed to leave that cell except for five minutes to use the bathroom on...