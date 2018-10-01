Ad
Ola Al-Qaradawi (left) and her husband Hosam Khalaf the day before their arrest (Photo: Ahmad Khalaf)

Interview

Son of couple jailed in Egypt pleads to EU for help

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Ola Al-Qaradawi, a 56-year old mother of three, has been locked up in solitary confinement without charge for over 450 days at the AlQanater prison in Egypt.

Last week, her distraught older son, Ahmad Khalaf, told EUobserver that she is being held in the punishment wing of the women's prison, reputed to be among the worst in the country.

"There is no sunlight in her room. There is no ventilation, she is not allowed to leave that cell except for five minutes to use the bathroom on...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

