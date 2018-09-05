German conservative to run for Juncker's job

Manfred Weber, leader of the largest group in the European Parliament, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), announced on Wednesday (5 September) that he is seeking to succeed Jean-Claude Juncker as the EU's chief executive.

Weber's bid to be president of the European Commission kicks off the campaign for elections to the European Parliament in May on an EU level.

The 46-year old politician hails from the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), the sister party to chanc...