Minsk: Pro-democracy protests broke out after rigged elections last August (Photo: tut.by)

EU highlights suffering of Belarusian boy-prisoners

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

At least seven of Belarus' "political prisoners" were minors who needed special EU attention, 22 European ministers have said in a personal appeal.

Siarhei Hatskevich, Dzmitry Khars, Dzianis Khazei, Eduard Kudyniuk, David Zbaranski, Nikita Zolotarev, and Vital Prokharau were all just 16 or 17 years old when they were detained and sentenced to up to five years in juvenile detention.

Another regime victim, Dmitry Stakhovsky, who was 17 when arrested, recently "took his own life as...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

