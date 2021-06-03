EU highlights suffering of Belarusian boy-prisoners

At least seven of Belarus' "political prisoners" were minors who needed special EU attention, 22 European ministers have said in a personal appeal.

Siarhei Hatskevich, Dzmitry Khars, Dzianis Khazei, Eduard Kudyniuk, David Zbaranski, Nikita Zolotarev, and Vital Prokharau were all just 16 or 17 years old when they were detained and sentenced to up to five years in juvenile detention.

Another regime victim, Dmitry Stakhovsky, who was 17 when arrested, recently "took his own life as...