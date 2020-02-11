Ad
Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon said no British prime minister can stand in the way of the will of the Scottish people. And an independent Scotland would seek to re-join the EU, she added (Photo: Scottish government/Flickr)

Sturgeon in Brussels: Scotland seeks 'legal' referendum vote

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Scotland is seeking independence in a "legal and legitimate" referendum, which can be recognised domestically and internationally, Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon told a conference on Monday (10 February) in Brussels.

Sturgeon said her government will seek an agreement with the UK government on the process for a referendum, and make the case for independence so strong that "no prime minister, not even Boris Johnson" can refuse it.

The Scottish government has already ta...

