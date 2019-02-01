Iran: EU and Trump mark divorce on world stage

Europe's split with the US on foreign policy has widened after three EU states created a new company designed to skirt US sanctions on Iran.
Britain, France, and Germany registered the new entity, called an Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, or Instex, in Paris on Thursday (31 January).
It is to be managed by a German former banker, Per Fischer, and is to start trade in food and medicine with Iran in the next few months, excluding US banks and US dollar transactions, in a w...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
