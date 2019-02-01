Ad
euobserver
US leader Donald Trump scrapped the Iran nuclear deal last May (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Iran: EU and Trump mark divorce on world stage

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Europe's split with the US on foreign policy has widened after three EU states created a new company designed to skirt US sanctions on Iran.

Britain, France, and Germany registered the new entity, called an Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, or Instex, in Paris on Thursday (31 January).

It is to be managed by a German former banker, Per Fischer, and is to start trade in food and medicine with Iran in the next few months, excluding US banks and US dollar transactions, in a w...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

