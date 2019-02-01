Iran: EU and Trump mark divorce on world stage

Europe's split with the US on foreign policy has widened after three EU states created a new company designed to skirt US sanctions on Iran.

Britain, France, and Germany registered the new entity, called an Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, or Instex, in Paris on Thursday (31 January).

It is to be managed by a German former banker, Per Fischer, and is to start trade in food and medicine with Iran in the next few months, excluding US banks and US dollar transactions, in a w...