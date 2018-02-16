Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will discuss the European election process, and how Jean-Claude Juncker's successor at the European Commission will be chosen (Photo: Consilium)

ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK

Agenda
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

This week will be an important one in the process of shaping the EU in the coming years, with discussions on the bloc's institutional architecture and budget.

On Friday (23 February), EU leaders will meet in Brussels for an informal summit - a format used in the so-called Leaders' agenda, a decision-taking calendar leading to a post-Brexit summit in Sibiu, Romania, in May 2019.

They will hold an initial discussion on the upcoming negotiations for the next EU budget, for after 202...

Agenda

