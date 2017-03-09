Ad
euobserver
The final nail in the coffin of Poland’s EU diplomacy has been firmly hammered by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Poland's diplomatic suicide

EU Political
Opinion
by Wojciech Przybylski, Warsaw,

It does not matter if Donald Tusk, the former Polish prime minister, gets re-elected as the President of the EU. This week, the final nail in the coffin of Poland’s EU diplomacy has been hammered home by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party (PiS).

Only the countries of the four in the Visegrad group (V4) can save the Central European candidate, along with Poland’s tarnished reputation.

It is almost impossible to explain why Poland will not suppo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

Poland at war against Tusk's EU job
Poland isolated in bid to remove Tusk
Tusk has 'overwhelming majority' among EU leaders
The final nail in the coffin of Poland’s EU diplomacy has been firmly hammered by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's ruling Law and Justice party. (Photo: pis.org.pl)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections