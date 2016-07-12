Ad
euobserver
Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno (l) wearing a scarf after his country's win in the Euro football championship and Spain's Luis de Guindos. Both men oppose sanctions for excessive deficit. (Photo: Council of the EU)

EU to reprimand Spain and Portugal on budgets

Green Economy
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

EU finance ministers will on Tuesday (12 July) officially say that Spain and Portugal violated EU budget rules by not doing enough to reduce their deficits.

The decision was announced after a meeting of eurozone finance ministers on Monday. It will be formally taken at a meeting of all EU finance ministers on Tuesday.

"Eurozone members will vote to support the European Commission's recommendations unanimously," Eurogroup president Jeroen Dijsselblomen said at a press conference.<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

EU faces dilemma on Portuguese and Spanish deficits
EU delays decision on Spain and Portugal debt
Commission hints at 'zero sanctions' on Spain and Portugal
Portuguese finance minister Mario Centeno (l) wearing a scarf after his country's win in the Euro football championship and Spain's Luis de Guindos. Both men oppose sanctions for excessive deficit. (Photo: Council of the EU)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections