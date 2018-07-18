Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP

Donald Trump's anti-EU jibes were not slips of the tongue, but signs of a "conflictual" new era in world affairs, a Slovak politician who would lead Europe has said.
"The words are harmful. If it was a kind of slip of the tongue it would be OK. Anybody can make a mistake, but here we see it's a consistent approach of being harsh on the European Union," Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told EUobserver o...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
