Trump did not misspeak on EU, says commission VP

Donald Trump's anti-EU jibes were not slips of the tongue, but signs of a "conflictual" new era in world affairs, a Slovak politician who would lead Europe has said.

"The words are harmful. If it was a kind of slip of the tongue it would be OK. Anybody can make a mistake, but here we see it's a consistent approach of being harsh on the European Union," Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice-president, told EUobserver o...