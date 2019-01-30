The de facto demise of the Spitzenkandidaten idea

Following the election of two lead candidates by the Party of the European Left, instead of one, it is time to call it.
The so-called 'Spitzenkandidat' system is not going to deliver what its original architects intended.
The idea was that each European party would nominate a Spitzenkandidat (German for lead candidate) and if that political family comes out on top after the European Parliament elections, their Spitzenkandidat becomes president of the European Commission.
Th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here