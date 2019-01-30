Ad
euobserver
The TV debate between the 'Spitzenkandidaten' (lead candidates) in 2014 (Photo: European Parliament)

EUobserved

The de facto demise of the Spitzenkandidaten idea

EU Political
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Following the election of two lead candidates by the Party of the European Left, instead of one, it is time to call it.

The so-called 'Spitzenkandidat' system is not going to deliver what its original architects intended.

The idea was that each European party would nominate a Spitzenkandidat (German for lead candidate) and if that political family comes out on top after the European Parliament elections, their Spitzenkandidat becomes president of the European Commission.

Th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalEUobserved

Related articles

EU leaders nix transnational lists, cool on 'Spitzenkandidat'
Spitzenkandidat system 'difficult to get rid of', hopes lead MEP
Spitzenkandidat system here to stay, MEPs warn capitals
The spitzenkandidaten coup
The TV debate between the 'Spitzenkandidaten' (lead candidates) in 2014 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU PoliticalEUobserved
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections