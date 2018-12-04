Ad
euobserver
The UN pact aimed to set out some basic principles over migration, such as saving lives (Photo: Mission Lifeline)

EU in sudden turmoil over UN migration pact

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

An increasing number of EU countries are withdrawing from a UN pact on migration in a sign of increasing nationalism that is hampering creating common European positions and acting multilaterally.

The non-binding UN agreement that EU countries already supported earlier this year is causing an unlikely and unexpected political turmoil in many member states, shaking governi...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Migration is 'mother of all problems', says German interior minister
Prague set to leave UN migration pact, despite EU concerns
Asylum reforms derailed, as EU looks to north Africa
The UN pact aimed to set out some basic principles over migration, such as saving lives (Photo: Mission Lifeline)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections