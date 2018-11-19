EU cheerleaders go to Russia-occupied Ukraine

A motley crew of has-been politicians from far-right and far-left EU parties flocked to Russia-occupied Ukraine to cheer on puppet rulers there last week.
The propaganda campaign to entrench the occupation comes amid a Russian military build-up in the region, jangling nerves on a potential escalation.
Thierry Mariani, a former transport minister from Les Republicans, a centre-right opposition party in France, was the most senior politician to go to east Ukraine last Sunday (11 N...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
