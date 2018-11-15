Ad
euobserver
Theresa May argued to lawmakers that even if they do not like the deal, Britain now risks leaving without a deal, or not leaving at all (Photo: Prime minister's office)

No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

While on Wednesday (14 November) evening the mood in Brussels was cautiously optimistic after EU and UK negotiators had agreed a Brexit agreement which was then backed by the cabinet in London, it all turned sour on Thursday as British prime minister Theresa May faced calls for her resignation over the deal.

May is now fighting for her political survival, as several key ministers resigned, and members of her ruling minority Conservative party plotted to oust her over the draft Brexit w...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

'Decisive progress' on Brexit as British cabinet backs deal
Key points of the Brexit deal (if it ever comes into effect)
Tusk: No deal on Brexit would hit UK hardest
Knives out on all sides for draft Brexit deal
Theresa May argued to lawmakers that even if they do not like the deal, Britain now risks leaving without a deal, or not leaving at all (Photo: Prime minister's office)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections