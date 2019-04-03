Ad
euobserver
Theresa May spoke after two days of inconclusive cabinet talks and parliament votes (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

May now gambles on last-minute softer Brexit deal

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British prime minister Theresa May has gambled on talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Her decision could lead to closer EU relations and a second extension of the Brexit deadline.

But fury inside her own party and from her Northern Irish allies could also prompt snap elections and a no-deal exit on 12 April.

May announced her gambit after seven-hour long, but inconclusive, talks with her cabinet ministers in London on Tuesday and after M...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

No-deal Brexit 'very likely', Barnier warns
British MEP removed from key role in Gibraltar row
UK takes another step closer to no-deal EU exit
Theresa May spoke after two days of inconclusive cabinet talks and parliament votes (Photo: Number 10 - Flickr)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections