May now gambles on last-minute softer Brexit deal

British prime minister Theresa May has gambled on talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

Her decision could lead to closer EU relations and a second extension of the Brexit deadline.

But fury inside her own party and from her Northern Irish allies could also prompt snap elections and a no-deal exit on 12 April.

May announced her gambit after seven-hour long, but inconclusive, talks with her cabinet ministers in London on Tuesday and after M...