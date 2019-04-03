May now gambles on last-minute softer Brexit deal

British prime minister Theresa May has gambled on talks with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn to avoid a no-deal Brexit.
Her decision could lead to closer EU relations and a second extension of the Brexit deadline.
But fury inside her own party and from her Northern Irish allies could also prompt snap elections and a no-deal exit on 12 April.
May announced her gambit after seven-hour long, but inconclusive, talks with her cabinet ministers in London on Tuesday and after M...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
