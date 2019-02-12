Barnier: UK has to move on Brexit

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday night negotiations with the UK will continue in the "coming days" - but warned earlier that on the British side "something has to give".
Barnier met with the UK's Brexit minister Steve Barclay on Monday evening in Brussels at the British ambassador's residence for discussions on the Brexit deal.
After the meeting, Barnier told Sky News that they will continue their discussions in the coming days, but he reiterated th...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
