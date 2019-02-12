Ad
Xavier Bettel welcomes Michel Barnier (l) in Luxembourg (Photo: European Commission)

Barnier: UK has to move on Brexit

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday night negotiations with the UK will continue in the "coming days" - but warned earlier that on the British side "something has to give".

Barnier met with the UK's Brexit minister Steve Barclay on Monday evening in Brussels at the British ambassador's residence for discussions on the Brexit deal.

After the meeting, Barnier told Sky News that they will continue their discussions in the coming days, but he reiterated th...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

