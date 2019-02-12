Ad
MEPs are set to back an EU fishing deal with Morocco (Photo: Ross Thomson)

Rights watchdog warns MEPs on Morocco trade deal

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Human Rights Watch is demanding MEPs take another look at an EU deal with Morocco that exploits the resources of the disputed Western Sahara region, ahead of a plenary vote on Tuesday (12 February).

The Western Sahara is roughly the size of the United Kingdom and was annexed by Morocco in a brutal conflict. The United Nations does not recognise Morocco's claim over the territory.

In a

Related articles

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
EU parliament backs Morocco deal despite row
MEP quits Morocco lobby after EUobserver investigation
MEPs are set to back an EU fishing deal with Morocco (Photo: Ross Thomson)

Related articles

