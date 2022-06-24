Finland optimistic in Turkey talks over Nato

Finland, Sweden, and Turkey are edging toward a deal on the Nordic countries joining Nato, Helsinki has indicated.

There was "willingness to find a solution" all around when their envoys met in Brussels this week, a senior Finnish diplomat said on Thursday (23 June).

"Parties at very senior level are willing to engage", he added. "We're making progress", he said.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has so far vetoed Finland and Sweden's Nato bids on grounds they were...