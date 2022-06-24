Ad
euobserver
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg (l) with Finnish president Sauli Niinistö in Finland on 12 June (Photo: nato.int)

Finland optimistic in Turkey talks over Nato

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Finland, Sweden, and Turkey are edging toward a deal on the Nordic countries joining Nato, Helsinki has indicated.

There was "willingness to find a solution" all around when their envoys met in Brussels this week, a senior Finnish diplomat said on Thursday (23 June).

"Parties at very senior level are willing to engage", he added. "We're making progress", he said.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has so far vetoed Finland and Sweden's Nato bids on grounds they were...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

