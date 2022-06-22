Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto

Bulgaria has raised hope of an impending breakthrough in the EU's Western Balkans enlargement by endorsing a French blueprint for North Macedonia accession talks.
The ray of sunshine came when Bulgaria's Gerb opposition party, led by former prime minister Boyko Borissov, backed the French conditions on Wednesday (22 June).
His decision meant MPs in Sofia had a likely majority to vote on opening talks.
The cross-party support came despite the fact Bulgarian prime minister K...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.