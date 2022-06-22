Ad
Former Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov (Photo: European People's Party)

Bulgaria dangles hope on EU enlargement veto

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Bulgaria has raised hope of an impending breakthrough in the EU's Western Balkans enlargement by endorsing a French blueprint for North Macedonia accession talks.

The ray of sunshine came when Bulgaria's Gerb opposition party, led by former prime minister Boyko Borissov, backed the French conditions on Wednesday (22 June).

His decision meant MPs in Sofia had a likely majority to vote on opening talks.

The cross-party support came despite the fact Bulgarian prime minister K...

